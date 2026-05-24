Man opens fire near White House, shot dead by US Secret Service

TNIE online desk
A gunman who fired at a White House checkpoint is dead after officers returned fire. It marks the third shooting incident near President Donald Trump in the past month, the US Secret Service said.
A heavily armed man with guns and knives fired outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25,2026, causing panic and the evacuation of President Trump and other top US leaders.
One National Guard member is dead and another critical after a shoot out near the White House on November 29. The suspect, an Afghan national, is in custody, US President Donald Trump said Friday.
In May 2023, a 19-year-old Indian-origin teen who crashed a rented U-Haul into a White House barrier told police he wanted to enter the mansion to "seize power" and "kill" President Joe Biden.