SC backs CBI probe over Twisha Sharma death, pained by claims of judicial shield

TNIE online desk
The Supreme Court on Monday assured a fair, impartial probe into the "unfortunate" death of model-actor Twisha Sharma, stressing it must follow strict legal procedures.
The apex court noted a CBI probe was recommended and recorded the Solicitor General’s assurance that a decision on handing the case to the agency will be made shortly.
Model Twisha Sharma, who died at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12 amid allegations of dowry harassment, was cremated on May 24 in Bhopal. Her final rites left the grieving family devastated.
Police booked Twisha's lawyer husband Samarth Singh and ex-judge mother-in-law for dowry harassment. Samarth was arrested in Jabalpur after 10 days fleeing and given 7 days police remand.
Twisha, an MBA graduate, former Miss Pune, Telugu film actor and model, had met Samarth through a dating app in 2024 and married him in December 2025 after approval from both families.