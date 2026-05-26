Power-hungry ACs and India’s cooling crisis

TNIE online desk
India can save up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore through efficient ACs
A study by the India Energy and Climate Centre at the University of California, Berkeley, said doubling the energy efficiency of room air conditioners over the next decade could significantly cut electricity bills and reduce consumer expenditure.
India’s AC market is expanding rapidly
India currently adds 10–15 million new ACs every year, with another 130–150 million units expected in the coming decade. Experts said policy decisions taken now will shape the country’s long-term energy security and cooling needs.
Air conditioners may become the biggest driver of peak power demand
The report warned that without policy intervention, ACs alone could contribute 120 GW of peak power demand by 2030 and 180 GW by 2035, accounting for over 30% of India’s projected electricity demand.
Efficient ACs can recover costs within 2–3 years
Although high-efficiency ACs may have slightly higher upfront prices, the study found consumers would recover the additional cost within a few years through lower electricity bills.