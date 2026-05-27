Rising fuel costs and weak demand force Air India, IndiGo to cut domestic flights

TNIE online desk

Air India and IndiGo will reduce domestic flight operations from June 1 for about three months due to rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices and weak passenger demand.

Photo | Express

Air India is expected to cut up to 15% of its domestic capacity, while IndiGo may reduce services by 5% to 7%.

Photo | ANI

The spike in jet fuel prices is linked to the ongoing Iran conflict, which has disrupted global aviation routes and increased operational costs for airlines.

Photo | Pexels

Airlines are also facing a seasonal slump in demand after the summer vacation and school holiday travel period ended, making several routes less profitable.

Photo | Pexels

The aviation sector is under financial pressure from fuel costs, route disruptions and earlier airfare regulations, prompting airlines to rationalise flight frequencies and suspend some services temporarily.

Photo | Pexels
Photo | ANI
TNIE Exclusive: Air India, IndiGo to cut domestic operations amid high jet fuel prices and weak demand