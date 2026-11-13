COP31 in Antalya: The fight to keep 1.5°C alive

TNIE online desk
A report at the UN climate meeting in Antalya, Turkey, warns the world failed to curb warming over five years as plans stalled and helpful efforts were canceled out, raising urgency for stronger targets.
At COP31 in Antalya, Turkish President Erdogan termed the Gaza war an 'ecocide', warning of severe environmental impacts, and urged Israel to grant immediate access to humanitarian aid.
Public climate finance pledges dropped 70% in 2026, stalling COP31 talks in Antalya as protesters and vulnerable nations demand wealthy polluters deliver promised transition funds.
The Trump administration sent no official US delegation to COP31 in Antalya, Turkey—its second consecutive COP boycott—after withdrawing from the Paris Agreement and UN climate treaties.
Fossil fuels caused the climate crisis, shattering the 1.5°C limit and driving extreme heat and floods. Yet the world still relies on them, worsening global catastrophe.