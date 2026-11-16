Yamuna's toxic foam clouds Chhath celebrations

TNIE online desk
Thousands gather along the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj in southeast Delhi to offer prayers to the Sun during Chhath Puja. But thick white foam covering the river's surface presents a stark contrast to the religious celebrations.
White froth once again shrouds stretches of the Yamuna drawing attention to the river's persistent pollution despite the Delhi government's claims of extensive cleaning efforts ahead of Chhath.
Despite years of clean-up efforts and substantial public expenditure, the Yamuna continues to face severe pollution. The Supreme Court recently observed that pollution in the river had increased despite huge sums being spent on its cleaning.
AAP's Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses the BJP government of poor arrangements for Chhath and challenges Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to drink a litre of Yamuna water from Kalindi Kunj to prove that the river has been cleaned.
BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor calls the appearance of foam unfortunate but blames previous AAP and Congress governments for failing to establish sewage treatment infrastructure. He promises concrete results towards a permanent solution by next year.
The Supreme Court flagged 520 drains discharging wastewater into the Yamuna, observing that pollution had increased despite huge sums spent on its clean-up. It directed the CPCB to monitor water quality and hold authorities accountable for deterioration.
The Supreme Court has also directed the CPCB to investigate incidents such as floating foam, fish deaths and algal blooms, and identify their causes and remedies. Suppressing the froth is not the same as cleaning the river. The larger challenge remains stopping untreated waste from entering the Yamuna.