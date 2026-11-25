Associated Press
China on Wednesday launched the Shenzhou 24 spacecraft with three astronauts two Chinese and a Pakistani sending the first foreign crew member to its space station.
The spacecraft blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China on Wednesday morning. It successfully separated from a rocket and entered its predetermined orbit.
The spacecraft is carrying (from left) Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, 51, and Wu Yi, 39.
Hours earlier, crowds of people attended a send-off ceremony, with many holding up their phones to capture the moment.
Tang Hongbo has flown on two previous missions and is set to become the first astronaut to board the Tiangong space station three times.
The crew will conduct more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests during their mission, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported earlier.
Zeeshan Ali, the Pakistani astronaut will conduct a photosynthetic cyanobacteria experiment in orbit during his short-term mission before returning to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft.
China is preparing for its first crewed lunar landing by 2030. The United States is widely seen as China’s main space rival, with NASA aiming to land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028.