TNIE online desk
Clashes broke out on Saturday between police and protesters in Albania's capital, Tirana, as thousands of people called for resignation of prime Minister Edi Rama.
The protest began peacefully, but small groups of masked demonstrators broke away and began smashing the windows of ministry buildings along the march route. The Health Ministry said that 30 people were injured.
Police used tear gas and water cannons to push back protesters throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails and using wooden sticks to try to smash street cameras and windows of government buildings.
The protests known as the Flamingo movement, protest was part of a series of demonstrations that began in late May, later moved to student demonstrations and now it has broadened to Rama's resignation.
Albanian people said we are living on just 120 euros a month. We want Rama's resignation and absolute end of corruption.