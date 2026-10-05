Jantar Mantar Blockade: Hundreds detained as security tightens in Delhi

TNIE online desk
Central Delhi has turned into a major flashpoint as student bodies and civil society groups unite in widespread demonstrations. Protesters have flooded the streets around Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability and structural political action over severe election management concerns.
The controversy deepened after Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally recorded 14 objections against poll panel decisions. They alleged CEC Gyanesh Kumar sidelined them, centralized digital software controls, and bypassed the statutory requirement that Election Commission decisions must be taken collectively by majority consensus.
What started as a student-led initiative quickly gained momentum across prominent civil society networks.
To maintain control, Delhi Police enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning large assemblies across New Delhi. Multiple FIRs were registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) covering orders of disobedience, obstruction of duty, and unlawful assembly.