Nana Patekar dies at 75: A look at the actor’s life, iconic films and achievements

TNIE online desk
Nana Patekar, born Vishwanath Patekar, was born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra. He began his acting journey through theatre and Marathi cinema before establishing himself in Hindi films. His film career began with Gaman (1978) and eventually spanned more than four decades.
Patekar emerged as a major actor with films such as Parinda, Salaam Bombay!, Prahaar: The Final Attack, Krantiveer, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Yeshwant, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan and Raajneeti. He also demonstrated a lighter side with his hugely popular portrayal of Uday Shetty in Welcome, which introduced him to a younger generation of audiences.
Patekar won three National Film Awards during his career, for his performances in Parinda, Krantiveer and Agni Sakshi. He also achieved the unusual distinction of winning Filmfare acting awards in all three major categories, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor and Best Villain. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to the arts and cinema.
Patekar was not limited to acting; he also worked as a director and theatre artiste. He directed Prahaar: The Final Attack, a film centred on soldiers and military life. Away from cinema, he was known for supporting social causes, including efforts connected with farmers and rural communities, often maintaining a relatively low public profile around such work.
Nana Patekar died on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75, at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, after suffering a cardiac arrest. His death came just days after his October 4 public appearance in Goa, where he spoke about mortality and the limited nature of life.