Anti-CEC protest: Over 7,000 detained, including leaders; Delhi grinds to a halt

TNIE online desk
Around 7,000 people were detained across Delhi on Saturday as the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Chalo Delhi” protest call drew demonstrators to the capital. The protest sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Barricades were erected at the Ghazipur border, and gates at 45 Metro stations remained shut, sparking allegations of a crackdown on democratic rights by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Police picked up protesters at railway stations, the airport, hotels, homes and on streets. Those held included politicians, lawyers, student leaders, activists, journalists and social media creators. Police stations, stadiums and community centres were used as detention sites.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and party leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after arriving in Delhi. The three had travelled from Mumbai and were taken into custody inside their aircraft shortly after it landed.
All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was detained alongside activist Yogendra Yadav, advocate Prashant Bhushan, and CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya. Around 100 protesters were detained on Sri Aurobindo Marg after they blocked a bus carrying leaders for about an hour.
Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders were detained outside his residence while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar and taken to Jaffarpur Kalan police station. Kejriwal was released around 8 pm and later posted on X, “Modi ji, your prisons will fall short. Don't have the guts to mess with the country's youth.”
Former chief minister Pinarayi Viajayan and Mamata Banerjee were also detained alongside their respective party leaders. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat met young detainees at Netaji Subhash Place police station, including people who had travelled from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal questioned the legality of detaining people to prevent them from joining the protest. He challenged the use of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), arguing "If a person or a community wants to protest peacefully, then who is in danger? The society is not in danger. It seems that the government is in danger.”
Delhi Police released the protesters later. Authorities also released detainees held at Jahangirpuri community centre and Adarsh Nagar police station, including economist and activist Jean Drèze.