Cyclone Arnab: 7 dead, 2.2 lakh hectares of crops damaged in Andhra Pradesh

TNIE online desk

Cyclone Arnab claimed seven lives in Andhra Pradesh as it battered coastal districts with fierce winds and torrential rain.

Photo | PTI

West Godavari bore the brunt, with nearly 4,000 trees uprooted and key roads blocked.

Photo | PTI

The storm damaged around 2.2 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops across 14 districts.

Photo | PTI

Three people reportedly died in electrocution incidents, while falling trees, electric poles and floodwaters caused other fatalities.

Photo | PTI

In Kakinada, massive waves damaged a coastal stone wall, sending boulders into nearby settlements and eroding the shoreline.

Photo | PTI

Flooding submerged low-lying areas in Eluru, while fallen trees and power lines disrupted transport and essential services.

Photo | PTI

Andhra Pradesh deployed 16 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams, alongside over 32,000 personnel, for rescue and relief operations.

Photo | PTI