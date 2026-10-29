Cyclone Arnab: 7 dead, 2.2 lakh hectares of crops damaged in Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Arnab claimed seven lives in Andhra Pradesh as it battered coastal districts with fierce winds and torrential rain..West Godavari bore the brunt, with nearly 4,000 trees uprooted and key roads blocked..The storm damaged around 2.2 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops across 14 districts.. Three people reportedly died in electrocution incidents, while falling trees, electric poles and floodwaters caused other fatalities..In Kakinada, massive waves damaged a coastal stone wall, sending boulders into nearby settlements and eroding the shoreline..Flooding submerged low-lying areas in Eluru, while fallen trees and power lines disrupted transport and essential services..Andhra Pradesh deployed 16 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams, alongside over 32,000 personnel, for rescue and relief operations..Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest