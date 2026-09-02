Iran-US war escalates as strikes resume

After a month-long lull, U.S. forces on Sunday struck Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
Photo | AP
Iran vowed retaliation and later on Sunday launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S.-operated bases in Jordan, while Jordan said its air defenses intercepted the incoming missiles.
Photo | AP
The U.S. resumed strikes across Iran on Tuesday, targeting IRGC air-defense sites, radar systems and maritime assets in response to attempted attacks on American forces and commercial shipping.
Photo | AP
Iran responded with missiles and drones against U.S. interests and regional allies on Tuesday, while Iranian officials reported civilian casualties from U.S. strikes, including a deadly attack on a home hosting a wedding.
Photo | AP
Iran said the U.S. strikes had killed 11 people and vowed a “decisive” and “devastating” response, as explosions were reported across southern coastal areas and the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed.
Photo | AP
With both sides threatening further escalation, the conflict has pushed oil prices sharply higher and raised fresh concerns over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy route.