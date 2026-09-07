Mammootty turns 75: 12 Malayalam films that showcase his unmatched versatility

TNIE online desk
'New Delhi' (1987) Joshiy's electrifying revenge thriller, written by Dennis Joseph and powered by Mammootty's iconic performance, remains one of Malayalam cinema's greatest cult blockbusters.
'CBI' (1988–2022) Directed by K. Madhu and written by S.N Swamy, the iconic CBI series made Mammootty's Sethurama Iyer Malayalam cinema's most legendary detective.
'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989) Hariharan’s timeless epic, written by M.T. Vasudevan Nair and immortalised by Mammootty’s legendary Chanthu Chekavar, redefined heroism in Malayalam cinema.
'Mathilukal' (1990), directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan and written by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, features Mammootty in one of Malayalam cinema’s most unforgettable performances.
'Vidheyan' (1994), directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan and written by Paul Zacharia, features Mammootty in one of Malayalam cinema’s most haunting and unforgettable performances.
'The King' (1995), directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Renji Panicker, crowns Mammootty as the iconic Joseph Alex in a political thriller that still rules Malayalam cinema.
'Kaazhcha' (2004), directed and written by Blessy, is a moving tale of compassion and fatherhood, with Mammootty delivering one of his most heartfelt performances.
'Raappakal' (2005), directed by Kamal and written by T. A. Razzaq, is a poignant family drama featuring Mammootty as Krishnan, a devoted servant with a son’s heart.
Released in 2005, Anwar Rasheed’s 'Rajamanikyam', written by T. A. Shahid and starring Mammootty, remains a roaring cult classic.
'Loudspeaker' (2009), directed and written by Jayaraj, stars Mammootty as Mike Gopalan, a loud, warm-hearted man whose unlikely friendship becomes a touching celebration of humanity.
'Pranchiyettan and the Saint' (2010), written and directed by Ranjith, remains a witty Malayalam satire powered by Mammootty’s unforgettable Pranchiyettan.
'Bramayugam' (2024), written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, stars Mammootty in a haunting black-and-white folklore horror that turns tradition into terror.