APPLE'S BIG IPHONE REVEAL

TNIE online desk

Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone lineup on Wednesday, with the launch expected to include the company's first-ever foldable iPhone.

(Photo | AP)

APPLE ENTERS FOLDABLE MARKET?
Samsung, Motorola and Google already offer foldable phones. Apple has taken a slower approach, waiting for the technology to mature before entering the market.

(Photo | Pexels)

CAN APPLE MAKE FOLDABLES MAINSTREAM?
Analysts say Apple's entry could reshape the category, but foldables still account for only a tiny share of the global smartphone market.

(Photo | AFP)

IPHONE 18 COULD COST MORE
The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to be more expensive, partly due to a global shortage of memory chips. The iPhone 17 currently starts at $799 and goes up to USD 1,999.

(Photo | AP)

NEW ERA UNDER JOHN TERNUS
The launch will be John Ternus' first major keynote as Apple's CEO after taking over from Tim Cook on September 1. His challenge: sustain Apple's momentum while preparing for its next big technology shift.

(Photo | AP)