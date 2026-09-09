APPLE'S BIG IPHONE REVEAL

TNIE online desk
Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone lineup on Wednesday, with the launch expected to include the company's first-ever foldable iPhone.
APPLE ENTERS FOLDABLE MARKET?
Samsung, Motorola and Google already offer foldable phones. Apple has taken a slower approach, waiting for the technology to mature before entering the market.
CAN APPLE MAKE FOLDABLES MAINSTREAM?
Analysts say Apple's entry could reshape the category, but foldables still account for only a tiny share of the global smartphone market.
IPHONE 18 COULD COST MORE
The iPhone 18 lineup is expected to be more expensive, partly due to a global shortage of memory chips. The iPhone 17 currently starts at $799 and goes up to USD 1,999.
NEW ERA UNDER JOHN TERNUS
The launch will be John Ternus' first major keynote as Apple's CEO after taking over from Tim Cook on September 1. His challenge: sustain Apple's momentum while preparing for its next big technology shift.