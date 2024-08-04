CM Chandrababu Naidu flooded with grievances, mostly illegal cases

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP Headquarters in Mangalagiri was packed with activists and people from various parts of the State who came to submit their grievances directly to the party supremo and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday.

It should be noted that Naidu visits the TDP Headquarters every Saturday to receive petitions from both the cadre and the public across the State. The Chief Minister listened to the grievances and problems of the people for three hours.

It was learned that the majority of the petitions submitted to Naidu concerned illegal cases filed against the petitioners during the previous YSRC government. Several others appealed to the Chief Minister for the return of their land, which was allegedly grabbed by YSRC leaders over the past five years.

Machineni Mohan Rao of Nagiripadu, Chitvelu, Annamayya district, informed Naidu that a local YSRC leader, Kiran, had filed illegal police cases against him because he refused to sell his land at the price offered by Kiran.

The villagers of Bonthu and Mahasingi in Saravakota mandal, Srikakulam district, complained about the forcible occupation of 47 acres of land by local YSRC leaders and urged the Chief Minister to take measures to restore their lands.

Meanwhile, several philanthropists from various parts of the State made donations to Naidu for the development of Amaravati and Anna Canteens.

They visited the party office and handed over cheques to him. A farmer from Kankipadu, N Prabhakar Rao, donated `10 lakh, while GV Manikayamma, an elderly woman from Vijayawada, donated her gold bangles for rebuilding the capital, Amaravati.

Similarly, Nirmala from the Bhagavadgeetha group, a differently-abled person from Perumallapalli of Chandragiri, Valleru Venkatesh Naidu of Chittoor, Parchuri Rajababiah, and Kamala Kumari of Ayyappanagar in Vijayawada donated ₹Rs 3.42 lakh, Rs 25,000, Rs 1 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh for Anna Canteens, respectively.

The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu thanked all of them profusely for their generous contributions.