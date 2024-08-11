Issue directive to maintain case diary: Andhra Pradesh HC to DGP

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dissatisfaction over poor case diary of an investigation during a hearing of anticipatory bail pleas, Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice BVLN Chakaravarthy asked the investigating officers to maintain the case diary (part 1) as per Sec 192 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

He said it would not only improve the standards of the records but also enhance the credibility of the investigating agencies. The High Court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to issue necessary instructions to all the investigating officers in this regard. The High Court Registrar General was directed to send a copy of the judgment to the DGP.

The directive was given while hearing the anticipatory bail plea of an accused in the murder case of NSUI national secretary and advocate Sampath Kumar from Hindupur of Sri Satya Sai district.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, police registered a case and concluded that land litigation was behind the murder. Six people were arrested. Based on their testimony, advocate KC Krishna Reddy, who had a land dispute with Sampath, his son KC Nagarjuna Reddy, and KS Sai Prasad Reddy were made the accused in the case. Subsequently, the trio petitioned for anticipatory bail. The judge went through the case diary and found that it was not as per the rules. Expressing dissatisfaction over it, he directed the DGP to take necessary action.

During the arguments, counsel for the police informed the court that the other accused in the case had testified against the trio, and submitted phone call records as evidence. Hearing the arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas.