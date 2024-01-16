Congress appoints YS Sharmila as party chief in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: YS Sharmila Reddy, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh CM late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has been appointed as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

She is also the sister of the YSRC president and the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal, in a press release on Tuesday, said Sharmila Reddy has been appointed as the APCC chief with immediate effect.