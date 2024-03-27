NTR and Suryapet officials join hands to enforce MCC in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking better coordination in delivering the duties during general elections and strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), both NTR district and Suryapet district (Telangana) officials conducted an interstate coordination meeting here at Chillakallu on Tuesday.

NTR district Collector Senapati Dilli Rao, Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata and Suryapet district Collector S Venkata Rao and Suryapet Superintendent of Police (SP) BK Rahul Hegde along with other officials attended the meeting and discussed on measures to control the illegal liquor transportation and money during the elections.

During the coordination meeting, the officials discussed the strengthening of interstate check posts set up across the border villages and Collector S Dilli Rao said that steps have been taken to conduct the elections impartially and in a peaceful manner.

The officials brought several issues to the notice of the Suryapet district Collector and sought his support to strengthen the vigil in their jurisdiction by setting up additional check posts by deploying additional forces. NTR district officials also requested officials to share information about illegal liquor smuggling, transportation of cash and other valuables during the election code period.