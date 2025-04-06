Antiquity’s reinterpreted heirlooms

The Evil Eye, or ‘mati’ goes back to 500 BC and is believed to ward off envy of ill wishers. As the ancient Greek romance Aethiopica says, “although he have an envious eye, and with his lookes hath bewitched you yet hath he himselfe more paine, then he hath caused you to have.” Today’s popular ‘Nazar’ symbol did not appear until 1,500 BCE.

Design diva Raseel Ansal Gujral has taken various ‘Nazar’ symbols—it was used by Indians, Phoenicians, Mesopotamians, Persians, Africans, Arabs, Greeks, Romans and Ottomans—as the inspiration behind the first collection by Arzaani, a bespoke luxury atelier that recently opened its doors at Delhi’s Bikaner House.

The founder and creative director known for her impeccable design sense and attention to detail thanks to meticulous research and reinterpretation is the force behind ‘Nazar’—a new collection comprising luxurious wallpapers, cushions, fabrics, limited-edition objets d’art, fine porcelain giftware, tables, urns, cabinets and bespoke hand-woven dhurries—all bearing the evil eye, the hand of Fatima, snakes and other talismanic totems. It was a result of her travels across the countries united by the ancient Silk Route.