Dolled Up for Summer

Tis the season for whimsy and Papa Don’t Preach’s new pret collection is right up there to take you partying down those spring-summer days with bold prints and bright colours. The Doll House is the brand’s latest collection comprising 59 pieces with a number of standout outfits.

As the name suggests, there’s a touch of nostalgia meeting luxury in a playful fantasy and where the wearer is both the creator and the masterpiece! “This collection is designed for the woman who lets her personality shine through every stitch and silhouette. Whether commanding the runway or twirling at a gala, the Doll House collection celebrates self-expression with elegance, playfulness, and fearless charm,” says Shubhika Sharma, Founder and CEO, who wants the wearer to embrace their inner modern-day doll for a bold, empowered, and unapologetic experience.

One of the standout pieces in the collection is a baby pink, pre-draped structured saree-gown, adorned with golden 3D floral embellishments on the blouse and sleeves. The collection also features signature baby doll dresses, printed bralettes with pencil skirts layered under trench coats, pre-pleated sarees, corset-lehenga sets, peplum tops with pants and jumpsuits. Luxurious fabrics like silk, chanderi, and georgette have been used to design a collection which drapes effortlessly, creating an almost doll-like elegance.