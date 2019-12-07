Audi RS Q8 review: A coupe of joy

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Targeted at customers who seek a thrilling drive experience that combines the joys of a coupe with the capabilities of an SUV. The introduction of the RS Q8 also marks the first time that Audi will be putting their famous RS badge on a large SUV. A massive grille, sleek LED lights and strong character lines give it a purposeful stance that clearly means business. It rides on large 22-inch alloys that further enhance its appeal and point towards its performance induced bloodline.

Under the hood of the vehicle, the carmaker has placed their tried and tested 4.0-litre TFSI V8 petrol motor that delivers 600 hp and 500 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with Audi’s 8-speed tiptronic sports transmission and this SUV coupe is capable of going from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph. With the optional pack, the top speed is extended to 305kmph! Despite having such a big engine, the car is quite frugal as Audi has equipped the vehicle with a mild hybrid system.

To offer an engaging drive experience, the automobile comes with eight different driving profiles to choose from. These include comfort, dynamic, auto, efficiency, allroad, offroad and the individual configuration options that are specific to RS models which include the RS1 and RS2 settings that can be activated via the RS-Mode button on the steering wheel.

Each setting changes the vehicle’s set up to allow the driver to have total control to suit that particular driving style. Audi India could bring this model to our shores later next year as well, however, for now, it will be sold in European markets.

The Audi RS Q8 is expected to have a retail price of Rs 1,01,60,000.