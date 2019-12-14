Home Auto

'Jaguar XE' review: Smooth Drive in high definition

The exquisitely crafted cabin features upmarket materials with extensive use of soft-touch surfaces, premium veneers and all-new door trims.

Published: 14th December 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Jaguar XE

Jaguar XE

By Praveen Raja
Express News Service

Visually, the Jaguar XE remains as stunning as ever. With its sleek proportions, long bonnet and pronounced character lines. However, the 2020 version has received a few tweaks to the front and rear bumpers and it also comes with full LED headlights with signature DRLs and animated directional indicators.

The exquisitely crafted cabin features upmarket materials with extensive use of soft-touch surfaces, premium veneers and all-new door trims. It also gets a new steering wheel that is straight out of the all-electric I-PACE and comes with ‘hidden-until-lit’ graphics and tactile switches. It comes with a series of enhancements and new technology on board that make it quite a deal on wheels.

Available in two trim options, namely the S & SE versions, the Jaguar XE gets a 10-inch Touch-Pro infotainment system, a remote access pack that allows you to check the car’s status remotely, a smartphone pack that gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, a built-in air quality sensor, connected navigation and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

Powering the sedan is a choice of two engines from the Ingenium Powertrain stable. The petrol version gets the 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that delivers 250 PS of peak power and 365 Nm of torque, while the diesel version gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that delivers 180 PS of power and 430 Nm of torque. Both engines promise a dynamic driving experience and a high level of refinement to ensure you get the very best in terms of performance and efficiency.

Add to that, the Jaguar XE comes with an 8-speed SportShift gear selector that offers a sportier shift. Last but not least, the lightweight aluminium structure of the XE also plays a vital role in the car’s agile handling.

Inbuilt hi-tech

Jaguar XE gets a 10-inch Touch-Pro infotainment system includes a smartphone with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, air quality sensor, and Wi-Fi hotspot.

The Jaguar XE is priced at Rs 44.98 lakh.

