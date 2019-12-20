Home Auto

Hyundai's compact sedan 'Aura' unveiled, to launch early next year

The company claims that the sedan is set be a trendsetter being the most power packed and feature rich sedan in its segment.

Published: 20th December 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Unveiling of the new 'Hyundai Aura' at an event near Chennai

Unveiling of the new 'Hyundai Aura' at an event near Chennai (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday unveiled its upcoming compact sedan Aura, a successor to Xcent and a challenger to segment leader Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor. Hyundai’s new compact sedan is based on the recently launched Grand i10 Nios and has a lot of resemblance with the hatchback.

It will announce price details when it will be commercially launched next month. It claims that the sedan is set be a trendsetter being the most power packed and feature rich sedan in its segment. "It is a new benchmark product in the segment demonstrating Hyundai’s strong commitment to offer the highest quality and feature-rich products to customers," said SS Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL.

There is also a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine on offer that develops peak power of 100ps. Both these engines are also available with an option of automatic manual transmission. First in feature includes wireless charger, driver rear view monitor, outside door handles chrome and more.

