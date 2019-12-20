Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover acquires all-terrain performance car manufacturer Bowler

By Express News Service

Tata Motors owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has acquired Bowler, the UK-based manufacturer of all-terrain performance cars, parts and rally raid vehicles, for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1985, Bowler pioneered the production of dedicated off-road competition cars in the UK and has achieved success in international rally raid events.

It is well known for tuning Land Rover models and specialises in off-road performance cars. "The expertise Bowler has amassed for all-terrain vehicle dynamics, low-volume production techniques, and proving the durability of components under extreme conditions, is highly sought-after," JLR said.

The firm said that special vehicle operations is a fast-growing business that amplifies the key attributes of JLR vehicles to create distinctive world-class products, including SV, vehicle personalisation and classic, adding "Bowler as a fourth business unit is a natural fit."

Bowler had a close affiliation with Land Rover, which was formalised with a brand partnership in 2012 that led to the creation of the popular Defender Challenge by Bowler rally series in 2014-2016. "For almost 35 years the Bowler name has stood for innovation and success, with a reputation forged by its participation in the world’s toughest off-road motor sport competitions. It’s exciting that we’re now in a position to participate in and lead the Bowler brand’s future as part of Jaguar Land Rover," said Michael van der Sande, managing director, JLR, special vehicle operations.

"At special vehicle operations, we are all eager to start working with our new colleagues at Bowler. Adding the Bowler team’s skills and experience to those of SV, vehicle personalisation and classic is a key step in our strategy to create an exciting and diverse portfolio of products and businesses within special vehicle operations," he added.

Sande further said that immediate focus for them is to ensure continuity of support for Bowler employees and customers during this transition to JLR. The Bowler business is now fully-owned by JLR. Bowler will continue to operate from its premises in Belper (UK) for the foreseeable future.

Bowler specialises in off-road performance Founded in 1985, Bowler pioneered the production of dedicated off-road competition cars in the UK and has achieved success in international rally raid events. It is well known for tuning Land Rover models and specialises in off-road performance cars