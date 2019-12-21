Rolls-Royce ​in full bloom

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Rolls-Royce is known for its bespoke vehicles that are built to cater to the specific requirements of its customers. Commissioned by a Stockholm-based entrepreneur who has an extraordinary passion for flowers, the designers behind the brand have crafted a Phantom to capture this appeal in a stunning floral scene that has been embroidered with a million stitches to deliver this stunning work of art.

Undoubtedly, this is something that only they could have pulled off, for it carries that exquisite class and workmanship that the brand is known for. Such craft cannot be replicated anywhere else and this is what makes this particular Rolls-Royce Phantom one of the greatest creations of its time.

Incidentally, the Rose Garden at the Rolls-Royce Goodwood facility is what served as the primary inspiration for this creation. This garden is also home to the Phantom Rose and is the only place in the world that this variety of Rose is grown. By capturing this flower in an elaborate embroidered pattern is how the car also gets its name. The car comes with a Peacock Blue exterior with a Charles Blue twinned coach line that intertwines organically like the stem of a rose. The wheels also echo the same design and have a twinned pinstripe.

The end result is an extraordinary vehicle that undoubtedly belongs in the hand of a true connoisseur of the brand. But then, nothing short of extraordinary is every expected from Rolls-Royce! As for the price, let’s just say, that this particular car is priceless!