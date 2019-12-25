Automaker Renault India starts exporting Triber to South Africa

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Automaker Renault India on Tuesday said it has commenced exports of its Triber to South Africa.

According to the company, more than 20,000 units of the vehicles have already been sold in the country, and it has now commenced the exports of the first batch of 600 Triber units to South Africa.

“Triber has already established itself as a breakthrough concept and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of Triber to other parts of Africa and the SAARC region, alongside growing the Triber family in India,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO and managing director, Renault India Operations.

Since its launch, Triber has offered an unmatched value proposition to customers looking at a B-segment car.

This is a spacious, ultra-modular, fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors, which boosts of many modern and practical features in less than four meters.