Home Auto

Vantage point

The ‘fit and finish’ is exactly what you would expect from a product that carries the three-point star on its grille.

Published: 04th February 2019 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mercedes Benz

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Stepping into a new segment with the V-Class, Mercedes-Benz is looking at addressing the potential demand for those who enjoy travelling, yet would like it to be as luxurious as their high-end sedan. The vehicle delivers on that front and will be available in two variants, namely the long-wheelbase Exclusive edition and the extra-long-wheelbase Expression edition.

Made in Spain, the V-Class is sold in over 90 countries and boasts attention to detail, innovation and stands as a benchmark amongst luxury MPVs globally. While the design is simplistic, it still manages to carry that air of affluence. The ‘fit and finish’ is exactly what you would expect from a product that carries the three-point star on its grille. It is a massive vehicle that clearly has only one intention and that is to allow the occupants to travel in a spacious and luxurious cabin.

Key features of the van include a table package, various seat configuration options, nappa leather seats, a multi-function steering wheel, ambient lighting, reverse parking camera and park assist, electric sliding doors for easy ingress and egress and you also get a great onboard infotainment system and multiple ports to charge devices.

The seats in the rear are mounted on rails thus allowing you to change their orientation to have a conference-style seating, while the last row seats can be moved forward or removed with ease to allow for more loading space.

Powering the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a 2,143 cc diesel engine that is capable of delivering 163 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque. Despite its sheer size, the V-Class can go from 0-100 kmph in just 10.9 seconds! The tried-and-tested diesel engine is also known for its frugal nature and you can expect the V-Class to prove its mettle on that front while out on a nice long drive. The V-Class Expression has been priced at `68.40 lakh and the Exclusive trim is offered at Rs 81.90 lakh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mercedes Benz

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp