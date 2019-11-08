Audi-licious A6!

Home Auto

The sharp razor styled LED Matrix lights, large trapezoidal grille, taut roofline, 18-inch alloys, and short overhangs give it a striking presence that is bound to turn heads.

The new vehicle gets a spacious cabin that is finished in premium materials.

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Audi India is out with the all-new A6. It is a vehicle that ushers in some cutting edge technology that makes it stand out from its competitors, namely the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and BMW 5 Series.

Design aesthetics

The brand’s design language is one of the best we have witnessed in the luxury car space currently and the A6 stands at the epitome of this. It has a sharp sporty look with a fine attention to detail that brings out its premium appeal. The sharp razor styled LED Matrix lights, large trapezoidal grille, taut roofline, 18-inch alloys, and short overhangs give it a striking presence that is bound to turn heads. Overall, it offers a fine blend of elegance and sportiness, which is the very essence of this vehicle.

Elegant cabin

The new vehicle gets a spacious cabin that is finished in premium materials. There is a generous amount of leather/leatherette on board and you also get inlays done in a walnut finish with a dash of metal. The cabin gets ambient lighting choices as well. Buttons are down to a minimum with the centre console boasting of a 10.1-inch display to access a plethora of information through the Audi multimedia interface. The A6 also benefits from the Audi Virtual Cockpit that offers full HD resolution.

Power perspective

Under the hood of the new car, you will find the state-of-the-art 2.0 TFSI petrol engine that is capable of churning out 245 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed S-tronic transmission.

