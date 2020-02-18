Home Auto

Old wheels on new roads of Delhi

Other vintage participants the Edwardian, Pre & Post-war American, Pre and Post war European, MG, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Preservation, Jaguar & Daimler.

The occasion was the 9th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Vintage Car Rally & Concours d’Elegance 2020.

The car coming out as a winner in a cut-throat competition among so many classes is a sheer moment to cherish and celebrate!” said a very jubilant Yohan Poonawalla about his stunning 1949 Bentley MK VI Razor Edge that bagged first place at the Best of Show. The jury was led by chief judge Christian H Kramer, who is a classic car historian, value appraiser, FIVA Scrutineer & collection advisor.

The occasion was the 9th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Vintage Car Rally & Concours d’Elegance 2020. It was organised by 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust in association with the Government of India, Ministry of Tourism on February 15 and 16. This just so happens to be the largest Concours of Asia. The 21 Gun Salute stands out from similar events because it’s an entire weekend celebrating Indian culture and motoring excellence.

“It’s always a great experience that every year the 21 Gun Salute Concours grows bigger and better with a major emphasis on ICJAG judging and accurate restoration. I am impressed with the Concours and the rare masterpieces in attendance,” said Madan Mohan, Chairman & Trustee, 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust.

The award-ceremony day, February 16, also saw a special MG Drive of the MG class car participants, many cultural programs, and an intriguing discussion on 100 Point Restoration in the Tech Talk session moderated by renowned Vintage Car Connoisseur and enthusiast, Mr Donald Osborne.

Earlier, on February 15, the vintage car rally was flagged off at India Gate, which passing through the CP inner circle and Rajpath moved out through the BabaKharak Singh Marg before reaching Karma Lakelands, Golf Course in Gurugram.

Besides international beauties, the Concours welcomed a selection of cars from all over India, including The 1938 Bentley HH Maharaja of Darbhanga, 1938 Bentley HH Maharaja of Bhopal, 1966 Jaguar E-Type, 1959 Chevrolet Impala, 1946 MG TC, 1936 Mercedes-Benz Type 290 of Yuvraj Dhananjai Singh of Khimsar, 1947 Packard Clipper of Thakore Saheb MandhataSinhji Jadeja of Rajkot, 1947 Packard Deluxe Clipper of Yuvraj Shri Harshvardhan Singh of Dungarpur, Gautam Singhania’s 1909 Renault AX, 1903 Cadillac Model A and 1939 Rolls-Royce Wraith.

