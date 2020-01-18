Hyundai Kona electric enters Guinness book after driving at height of 5,731 metres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Hyundai’s electric car Kona has entered the Guinness Book of World Records. The electric SUV has achieved this feat under the category "highest altitude achieved in an electric car", when it was driven a height of 5,731 metres on the Sawula Pass in Tibet.

Hyundai Kona Electric broke the previous record of 5,715.28 metres altitude to create the new record. "Under the Emission Impossible mission, Kona Electric has proved its mettle in the world’s toughest terrains without compromising its performance," said SS Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

During the expedition, Kona Electric performed in harsh weather conditions such as low temperatures, continuous snowfall and icy tarmacs. The Electronic Stability Control ensured the stability of the vehicle. During the entire drive duration, the car was charged via the standard portable chargers that comes with the vehicle.