No license required for India's first social distancing e-scooter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, announced the launch of India’s first social distancing electric scooter, Miso, a mini electric scooter available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 44,000. The company has started the pre-bookings of the scooter, which comes with a range of up to 75 km per charge and charges up to 90 per cent in two hours.

A Made-in-India product, Miso is locally manufactured, with the exception of the battery, as the cells are imported.

The mini scooter can be availed across India and through dealership stores from July onwards. Being a service-centric company, Gemopai is offering a three-year free service package for all Miso customers, a first in the industry.

Gemopai Electric co-founder, Amit Raj Singh, said, “With the current ongoing safety concerns, Miso’s single-seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride.”

Miso is available in Telangana in two variants, one with a luggage carrier that holds up to 120 kg load and another, without. Miso does not require a license or RTO permit and has a max speed of 25 kmph, with a long-travel suspension. The scooter comes with a Hexa headlight.