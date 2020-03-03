Karoq cometh this season

Varun Gour By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Showcased at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020 held in New Delhi, the Karoq will compete in a class below the Kodiaq where it will take on the likes of the Jeep Compass. Following Skoda’s Crystal Design philosophy, the Karoq looks like a scaled-down version of the Kodaiq that currently sells in India. The chiselled look, characteristic front grille, sharp shoulder line and wheel arches that the tyres completely fill up give it that SUV elegance. It definitely makes it stand out in a crowd.

Like all Skoda products, the Karoq will have a premium interior with an upmarket fit and finish. It will be a feature-rich model and will be big on connectivity and acoustics. Karoq’s engine will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.



Being a part of the Volkswagen Group, Skoda too is moving away from diesels globally and therefore the Karoq isn’t expected to be offered with one in India when it arrives. As the market for 5-seater SUVs is growing in India, the Karoq stands a chance to make a big splash in the market. Expected price ranges from Rs `20-24 lakh.