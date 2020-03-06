Home Auto

FCA’s premium Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, priced at Rs 69 lakh, revs for India entry on Mar 15

Like all Wrangler models across the world, the Rubicon is trail-rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

By Express News Service

FCA India, which has made a mark with Jeep Compass, has brought the iconic Wrangler Rubicon in India. Priced at Rs 68.94 lakh (all-India price), the deliveries of the imported four-wheel drive, five-door SUV, will begin on March 15, the company said in a statement.

Like all Wrangler models across the world, the Rubicon is trail-rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions. The SUV comes carrying Wrangler’s signature design.

It also gets electronic stability control, anti-lock braking system, hill start assist, hill descent control, electronic roll mitigation and tyre pressure monitoring system. Rubicon is powered by a four-cylinder, turbo-charged, two-litre petrol engine, which delivers power of 268 hp, matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The company has already received several pre-orders for the SUV, claims FCA. "We already have an unprecedented order bank of eager customers ready to purchase our iconic off-roader. We are poised to complete delivery of our entire Rubicon import shipment to customers sooner than anticipated," FCA India president and MD Partha Datta said.

Apart from Compass, Wrangler Unlimited is the most successful model for the firm, accounting for almost 67 per cent of the CBU (completely built unit or imported) volume since its launch in August 2016. Other CBUs sold by FCA are Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. 

FCA said that Rubicon’s safety features also include driver and front passenger airbags, park assist system, supplementary seat-mounted passenger side airbags, rear back up camera, electronic stability control and trailer sway control.

Since the launch in July 2017, FCA has sold over 50,000 units of Jeep Compass in the domestic market, and exported over 17,000 units to key right-hand drive markets globally. FCA is also working on rolling out 2-3 more Jeep models from its Ranjangaon unit next year.

FCA has invested USD 280 million in India so far and the success of Jeep Compass in the initial years has ensured that it has recovered its entire investment within the first 10 months of launching Compass. 

