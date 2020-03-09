Home Auto

Volkswagen hopes SUVs to account for 60 per cent sales in 2024

The company made the announcement during the launch of seven-seater premium SUV Tiguan Allspace last Friday.

Published: 09th March 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Volkswagen (Passengers Cars India) Director Steffen Knapp during the launch of Tiguan Allspace in Mumbai

Volkswagen (Passengers Cars India) Director Steffen Knapp during the launch of Tiguan Allspace in Mumbai. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

European auto manufacturer Volkswagen aims to revive its market share in the domestic automobile space by rolling out at least three Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) in the next 12-18 months.The company made the announcement during the launch of seven-seater premium SUV Tiguan Allspace last Friday.

The SUV was launched as part of its India Project 2.0. The company expects at least 60 per cent of its sales globally to come from the SUV segment by 2024, amid the market across the world moving away from sedans. 

“I think we will be (selling) around 60 per cent SUVs, going forward. Globally, we have about 42 per cent of all our cars in SUVs at present. I would assume that in India, it could go even up to 70 per cent by 2024,” said Volkswagen Passenger Cars India director Steffen Knapp.

Knapp said this would also depend on what is happening in the market. “I believe that all around the world, we are going into 70-75 per cent... So, there will be another category coming, the SUV and CUV (cross utility vehicle), as higher seating position is the future. Because the market is moving away from sedans.”  The auto manufacturer sells hatchback Polo, sedan Vento and Tiguan SUV in the domestic market, along with Tiguan Allspace now.

Knapp said he is expecting the market to make a come-back from July onwards. Despite the passenger car sales seeing a de-growth of 5 per cent in the first two months of the year on account of the coronavirus and subsequent supply-chain issues with some of the manufacturers, Knapp has expressed confidence that the market will rebound.

“We believe that from July onwards, we should come into normal waters again... Now, (with) this situation in China and around the world, obviously, we have to reassess. We have some manufacturers who went down by 55-60 per cent. And, this is basically either they are changing models, or they are having huge issues with the supply chain. So, it is very very difficult,” Knapp said.

Investment plan in place

Knapp said that Volkswagen’s Rs 8,000-crore investment plan in India remains on track. "We are sticking to that...all is rolling in the right direction. We are already refurbishing our production line to the MQB platform. So, everything is on track. There’s no change in plan because it is fundamental to us. This is the chance for us to move into the next level," he said. 

  • 60 per cent of global sales to come from the SUV segment by 2024, Volkswagen estimates

  • 70 per cent of sales in India would come from the SUV segment by 2024, the company expects

  • 42 per cent of all Volkswagen cars are SUVs currently

Domestic product portfolio

Volkswagen currently sells hatchback Polo, sedan Vento and Tiguan SUV in the domestic market, along with Tiguan Allspace.

Stay up to date on all the latest Auto news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Volkswagen Volkswagen SUV Volkswagen Tiguan Volkswagen India Tiguan Allspace
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp