Cars that would be discontinued by 2020 due to BS-VI norms

A host of automakers are set to discontinue some of their models due to high costs for BS VI upgrades as the new norms will kick in from April. 

Published: 10th March 2020 11:35 AM

Toyota Etios sedan

Toyota Etios sedan

By Express News Service

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, for instance, is set to discontinue its entry-level Etios range that consists of cars like the Etios Premium, Etios Liva and the Etios Cross. With this, Toyota’s India line-up is reduced to half to just six: Yaris, Glanza, Innova, Camry Hybrid, Vellfire and Fortuner.

The Japanese auto giant sold a total of 10,352 units to its dealers in the month of February 2020 and the brand has already transitioned fully towards BS-VI emission standards well ahead of the deadline. Reports suggest that the brand has dispatched about 31,853 units of BS-VI vehicles to the dealerships till date and introductory prices are being offered to make the models attractive.

Experts say, the discontinuation of Etios and Liva has created a huge void as Toyota does not have any volume-based product in the Indian market apart for the Glanza. In the premium hatchback segment, the company has managed to maintain third position behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20.

Industry observers anticipate that Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has not been able to sell the Novosport in good numbers and hence, the company might not want to invest huge amount to make it BS-VI compliant. "This is the prime reason why we think the Novosport will not appear after 2020," said an automobile expert requesting anonymity.

Among others, Tata Motors is also revamping its product portfolio as per BS-VI standards and will bring 1,000 variants by April 2020.

Moreover, the company will shed 120-140 models from its portfolio. The company is likely to invest Rs 2,500 crore towards this transition. With the Tigor and Zest already at the disposal, the company might not update the Indigo eCS sedan that is also due for an update since long. The same goes true for Tata Bolt as well.

