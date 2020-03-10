Hyundai, Honda and Volkswagen gear up to compete in SUV segment with new launches

Home Auto

The 2020 Creta is an important car for Hyundai to reinstate its position in the compact SUV segment, especially after the launch of Kia Seltos and MG Hector.

Published: 10th March 2020

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan unveils the new Hyundai Creta at the Auto Expo 2020, in Greater Noida

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the new Hyundai Creta at Auto Expo, 2020 held in Greater Noida. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

Even as the auto industry is going through one of its worst times, there is no dearth of launches in the utility vehicle (UV) space in India. Three of the top passenger vehicle manufacturers - Hyundai, Honda and Volkswagen - are set to launch their sports UVs to reinforce their position in India. The most anticipated of the three is the Hyundai Creta.

The Korean carmaker has already unveiled the updated version of the very popular compact SUV  in the recently concluded Auto Expo and on March 17 it would formally launch the vehicle. Hyundai has already started taking bookings  for the new Creta for a token amount of Rs 25,000 at select dealerships. 

The 2020 Creta is an important car for Hyundai to reinstate its position in the compact SUV segment, especially after the launch of Kia Seltos and MG Hector. Competition in the segment will get more intense as Skoda and Volkswagen have announced that SUV offense to turnaround its fortune in the domestic market.

Adding to this, the Chinese players including the Great Motor Wall are also eyeing the Indian market.The new Creta will come with 3 BS6 compliant engine options. and the price is expected to be in the range of Rs 10-17 lakh. 

The second most anticipated launch in the coming weeks is the updated version of Honda’s crossover WR-V. Set to launch early April, Honda has now opened the bookings for the WR-V at any authorised Honda Cars India dealership for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

The upcoming Honda WR-V is equipped with BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines to meet the new emission norms, according to reports, and the engine options will be the same- 90 PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100 PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Currently, the price of WR-V in India hovers in the range of Rs 8.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and Rs 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2020 Honda WR-V is expected to come at a higher price point than the outgoing model.

"We are glad to open the bookings for the New WR-V which will go on sale later this month. We are confident that the model’s bolder new look, stylish LED package and premium interiors will appeal to our discerning customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle. The new WR-V will be launched in both Petrol and Diesel version compliant with BS-6 emission norms," said Rajesh Goel, senior vice-president & director - sales & marketing, Honda Cars.

Race to the top

Hyundai’s decision to revamp the Creta in the country comes amid stiff competition from Kia Seltos and MG Hector 

