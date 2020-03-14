STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ford Endeavour in beast mode!

The new engine is also said to be rather silent thanks to multiple innovations that reduce friction such as a 10 mm offset crank design.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Clearly the biggest change lies under the hood. The BS6 ready 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine delivers 170 PS of peak power and 420 Nm of torque.

The new engine is also said to be rather silent thanks to multiple innovations that reduce friction such as a 10 mm offset crank design that minimises piston side-load, reduces rubbing forces against cylinder walls, a belt-in-oil design for the camshaft, an optimised valve-train and an all-new single-piece camshaft module to name a few. 

To ensure it meets BS6 norms, the Endeavour now comes with an AdBlue tank that injects the fluid into the exhaust system to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions. The new two-litre unit is paired with an innovative ‘world first’ 10-speed automatic transmission which ensures that you remain in the peak power band at all times and enjoy an effortless yet engaging drive experience. 

The new Ford Endeavour will be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 options and will be sold in three trims. The prices start at Rs 29.55 lakh and go up to Rs 33.25 lakh, however, these are just introductory prices and Ford will revise them by up to Rs 70,000 by the 1st of May 2020.

