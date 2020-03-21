Enhanced BMW X1!

Praveen Raja By

Express News Service

The new BMW X1 is now available in India and offers a sharper design with a much larger front kidney grille. Sharp lines and contoured surfaces ensure that the new X1 offers an imposing stance that is accentuated by new LED headlights, wedge roofline and wrap-around LED rear lights.

The cabin boasts of a generous amount of space. The new X1 gets a driver centric dash as well as a new 8.8-inch central display touchscreen infotainment system that offers wireless Apple CarPlay. You also get a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with six options and comfortable seating for all passengers on board.



Powering the new model is a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Incidentally, the petrol variant can do the 0-100 km/h dash in 7.7 seconds, while the diesel version does the same in 7.9 seconds. Both engines are BS6 compliant. You can get ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport driving modes.



Price: Between Rs 35.90 to Rs 42.90 lakh