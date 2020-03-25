Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, an ultimate jeep

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

Starting with its looks, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon carries that timeless Jeep brand look forward and its sheer size ensures it sticks out in a crowd! It is taller than a standard Wrangler Unlimited which hints at its enhanced 4x4 capabilities. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon offers a ‘freedom to go anywhere’ attitude in its versatile features that includes a fold-down windshield removable roof and doors which also change its visual appeal even more dramatically. Sitting on large 17 inch rims is just the icing on the cake that every 4x4 enthusiast wants.

Off-road Capabilities

The jeep is equipped with the Jeep RockTrac 4x4 all-wheel drive system that has a two speed transfer case with a 4:1 low range gear ratio. It gets a full-time torque management system, next-gen Dana 44 front and rear axles, TruLock electric differential lockers and an improved suspension system.

Engine

Powering the Wrangler Rubicon is a 4 cylinder DOHCturbocharged 2.0 litre 268 hp petrol motor that delivers 400 Nm of torque. Touted to perform like a V6 engine that delivers torque like a diesel motor, this engine can power the Rubicon through anything. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission to allow you to stay in the peak powerband at all times and Jeep claims that this engine is quite efficient as well.

Verdict

The Wrangler is an iconic vehicle and brand and to own one is every 4x4 enthusiasts dream. Now, with the Rubicon here, that dream just got a whole lot better! The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is touted to be the most capable 4x4 SUV ever to be made by Jeep and now you can own one in India too. Price: `68.94 lakh.