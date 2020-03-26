STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports is worth the thrill

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched their first BS6 compliant big bike, namely the 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India and promises to be one of the most capable adventure bikes available in the market. Sticking to the legendary Design, the 2020 Africa Twin carries a rather purposeful look and for those who are well-versed with Rally machines, this bike is what legends are made of!

Having said that, the new Africa Twin is now five kilos lighter than its predecessor, and incorporates technology from the Dakar machine namely a revised frame with a bolt-on aluminium sub frame and an aluminium swing arm which have led to the drop in weight.

Powering the bike is a bigger 1084cc parallel twin engine that is touted to be 12 per cent more powerful and offer 11 per cent more torque than the outgoing 998cc version. The bike also boasts of a new six-axis inertial measurement system (IMU) that controls the throttle by wire and 7-level Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system, which vastly enhances the ride dynamics of the bike. Key features of this system include wheelie control, cornering ABS with an off-road settings, rear lift control and cornering detection. For the first time, Honda is also offering the Africa Twin with a manual transmission, however, the advanced automatic with a DCT box will also be a part of the line-up. 

Targeted for multi-purpose use, the Honda Africa Twin gets a commanding riding position with higher set handlebars and a slimmer section seat. You also get a five-stage adjustable windscreen and heated grips. Other key features include dual LED headlights, cornering lights, tubeless tyres, cruise control, a multi-information display and connectivity features include Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth! With a 25 litre fuel tank, the Africa Twin has an enhanced range as well. Deliveries set to start in May 2020, prices start from 
Rs 15.35 lakh onwards.

