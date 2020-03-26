The new enhanced BMW X1

Praveen Raja By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The new BMW X1 is now available in India and offers a sharper design with a much larger front kidney grille as is the norm with all new BMW cars on sale. Over the years, the X1 has grown from a compact hatch-looking machine to a proper compact premium SUV and the new one is set to up the game even further.



Sharp lines and contoured surfaces ensure that the new X1 offers a rather imposing stance that is accentuated by the new LED headlights, wedge roofline and wrap-around LED rear lights.



The cabin boasts of a generous amount of space that has been finished in premium materials. Like all BMWs, the new X1 gets a driver centric dash as well as a new 8.8-inch central display touchscreen infotainment system that offers wireless Apple CarPlay.

You also get a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting with six options and comfortable seating for all passengers on board. Powering the new BMW X1 is a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder twin turbo petrol motor in the X1 sDrive20i delivers 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque, while the 2.0, 4-cylinder diesel engine that does duty in the X1 sDrive20d puts out 190 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Incidentally, the petrol variant can do the 0-100 km/h dash in 7.7 seconds while the diesel version does the same sprint in 7.9 seconds.

Both engines are BS6 compliant and are touted to be extremely frugal. You also get multiple driving modes including ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.With these changes, the new BMW X1 is amongst the best offerings in the small premium SUV market and can definitely hold its own up against the Audi Q3, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Priced between Rs 35.90 lakh to Rs 42.90 lakh.