Fit for all! The new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

Volkswagen  India has embarked on a solid game plan for the Indian market with a strong SUV focus. The first product to arrive under this new direction is the Tiguan AllSpace.

Published: 27th March 2020 07:32 AM

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

Volkswagen  India has embarked on a solid game plan for the Indian market with a strong SUV focus. The first product to arrive under this new direction is the Tiguan AllSpace. As the name suggests, the Tiguan AllSpace is a larger version of the Tiguan as it offers seating for seven passengers as opposed to five. But the change is more significant than just an extended platform, wheelbase and body. 

Design

What you get with the Tiguan AllSpace is a full-size SUV that boasts of a clean and crisp design similar to all Volkswagen products. Those timeless characterlines ensure you get a vehicle that carries a rather premium appeal and is destined to turn heads. Volkswagen is offering the Tiguan AllSpace with a chrome exterior package, LED DRLS, LED head-lamps, LED tail lamps and R18 alloy wheels. You also get illuminated scuff plates, a pano-ramic sunroof and silver anodised roof rails to complete the package.

Interior

The cabin has been crafted from upmarket materials and has a neat luxurious appeal. It is rather spacious as well, especially for the first two rows of seats, while the third row is best suited for little kids. As far as convenience is concerned, the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace comes packed features. You get 3-zone climatronic air-conditioning, Vienna leather seats, power adjustable rearview mirrors, park assist, automatic headlamp control, cruise control, front footwell lamps, rain sensors, a touchscreen infotainment system, 8-speakers, 12V outlets, heated front seats, keyless entry, a digital cockpit, paddle shifts and a multifunction steering wheel. 

Powertrain

Under the hood of the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is an all-new 2.0 litre petrol TSI engine that delivers 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. It is matched with a 7-speed DSG 4Motion transmission. Touted to offer an exhilarating drive experience, these new TSI engines from Volkswagen are also touted to be rather efficient as well. The Tiguan AllSpace gets VW’s 4Motion technology, which not only enhances its on road mannerisms in terms of handling, but also plays a big role when it comes to safety.

Safety

One of the biggest pillars for Volkswagen as a brand is safety and the Tiguan AllSpace shines on this front. It comes with hill descent control, front airbags, knee airbags, park distance control, auto hold function, dynamic cornering lights, side airbags, a front underbody guard and ISOFIX child seat anchors as standard.

Verdict

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace can hold its own against the other big SUVs currently in the market. It definitely has a lot going in its favour and is a premium offering that checks all the right boxes.

Priced at Rs 33.12 lakh

