Wheels of power & change

Lets Ryde Academy seeks to empower women and make their dream of riding a bike come true in just four days.

Published: 05th August 2021 09:12 AM

Lets Ryde Academy teaches women to ride on super bikes and cruisers.

Lets Ryde Academy teaches women to ride on super bikes and cruisers. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seeing a woman ride a motorcycle not only grabs eyeballs but also makes heads turn, with some muted comments, both positive and negative. Biking is usually considered a male-dominated sport; women are considered to be better off as pillion riders.

To change this mindset, Kuldeep Sharma and Amit Saini, founders of Lets Ryde Academy, want to empower women and make their dream of riding a bike come true in just four days. Amit says: “First, we train them how to ride and then do a short breakfast ride (30-50 km). We take the group to a different city, stay there, explore the place and ride back. We are also planning to do an all-woman ride to Leh in September.”

The academy teaches women to ride on super bikes and cruisers — BMW GS 310, BMW GS 310 R, Harley Davidson Iron 883, Harley Davidson Street 750, Honda Dream Yuga 110, Royal Enfield classic 350 and the Himalayan. Sharing about their upcoming Free Motor Riding Workshop on August 8, Kuldeep says, “We will first teach a group of 10-12 women. We will explain to them why biking is a necessary skill set and how one can feel empowered.” 

