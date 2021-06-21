Set the pace: Jaguar Land Rover starts deliveries of 'F-Pace' crossover

Manu Gour By

Express News Service

Jaguar Land Rover India has kicked off deliveries for the all-new F-Pace in India. The luxury crossover will be available in the R-Dynamic S trim for the first time as well.

Key changes to the design include a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge, enlarged grille, side fender vents and a new front bumper with redesigned air intakes. The F-Pace also sports dark mesh details, slim LED quad headlights and a new slimline light at the rear to accentuate its wide sporty stance.

The cabin now comes with two new colours that offer a sporty and luxurious appeal. The new centre console sweeps up into the instrument panel and houses a wireless charging feature for smartphones.

With aluminium finishes and highquality trims, the F-Pace cabin looks both sporty and upmarket at the same time. Key tech on board includes the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 11.4-inch curved glass HD touchscreen, cabin air ionization, a 3D surround camera, Meridian audio system and a smartphone pack to enhance your connectivity needs.

Powering the new F-Pace are the 2.0 litre Ingenium range of petrol and diesel powertrains. The petrol motor delivers 250 PS of power and 365 Nm of torque, while the diesel unit offers 203 PS of power and 430 Nm of torque.

The Jaguar F-Pace is priced at Rs 69.99 lakhs.