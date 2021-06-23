STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC' car review: Luxe Goals, Royal Wheels

Equipped with the finest of appointments and ultra-luxurious features, this behemoth is a class-leading product that caters to the uber rich.

Published: 23rd June 2021

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Maybach brand name makes its way to an SUV for the first time ever on the all-new Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. Equipped with the finest of appointments and ultra-luxurious features, this behemoth is a class-leading product that caters to the uber rich.

Design

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC stands as the pinnacle of refinement and comfort in the SUV space. Keeping with that thought, the SUV comes in a high-end two-tone paint job, a large Maybach grille and dollops of chrome finishes on the front bumper to give it an upmarket look like no other. It rides on massive wheels fitted on shiny 22-inch chrome alloys and it undoubtedly makes its presence felt on the road.

Interior

The cabin is crafted like a private jet! With black Nappa leather as standard, the trim options include open pore oakwood or brown open pore walnut wood as per your choice. You get individual rear seats that can be reclined by 43.5 degrees, adjustable memory function for all seats, electrically extending leg rests, plus you get a chauffeur function.

The seats are crafted to ergonomic perfection and come with a massage function as well. Other equipment on board includes two folding tables to transform the back into a business console, stowage trays to provide space for documents or notebooks, a refrigerated compartment to keep your water or drink nice and chilled and you also get two champagne flutes! Having said that, there is a fair degree of customisation available through the Designo equipment list that Mercedes offers.

Performance

To keep with its dominating nature, Mercedes has kitted this luxury SUV out with a V8 motor that displaces 3982cc. The engine delivers 557 hp of power with an additional 22 hp available from the EQ Boost. Torque figures stand at 730 Nm with an additional 250 Nm available from the EQ Boost. What this translates to is the fact that this machine can go from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds!

Maybach touch

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 4MATIC comes with a dedicated Maybach Drive programme that includes the AIRMATIC air suspension with adaptive dampening as standard. You also get the Mercedes MBUX system for all your connectivity needs. The SUV also boasts of E-ACTIVE body control that optimises the drive feel and ensures that you get superior handling no matter how hard you push this machine.

Safety features include the active distance assist, active lane keeping assist, active steering assist, active blind spot assist, active brake assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, eight airbags and the Mercedes PRESAFE system. Incidentally, only 50 units have been brought to India and they have all sold out. With a price tag of Rs 2.43 crore, that is quite an achievement!

