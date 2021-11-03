All geared up: Few upcoming automobile launches in the SUV segment

By Express News Service

Citroen C3

Built on Citroen's Common Modular Platform, the C3 will be manufactured at the company's facility in India and is expected to be exported to global markets from here too. As far as the styling goes, it borrows heavily from its larger sibling - the C5 Aircross - however, thanks to its compact dimensions, it carries a far cuter look!

Powering the C3 will be a 1.2 litre turbo charged engine touted to put out around 100hp of power. It will initially be available only with a manual transmission.

The cabin boasts of a young upmarket appeal, with some bright colours on the dash to spice things up and we do expect it to come with a nice infotainment system as well. The Citroen C3 will be priced in the Rs 6-8 lakh range when it goes on sale in 2022.

MG Astor

Morris Garages India has taken the stand to be the most tech-savvy brand amongst mass market offerings and their latest entrant, the Astor, doesn’t disappoint on this front. While it does come with advanced driver aids and boasts of an amazing build quality, it is the AI Assistant on board that truly wins you over.

You can talk to the AI Assistant, get news updates, give it commands to control car features like the sunroof, and even ask it to tell you a joke! For a car that you can talk to and is rich in creature comforts, the starting price tag of Rs 9.78 lakh feels surreal.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors has taken the SUV design language and given it a new twist with the all-new Punch. This bite-sized SUV looks the part and can handle a bit of the rough stuff too.

Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2 litre petrol engine that delivers enough grunt to get you up to three-digit speeds on the highway and enough pep to make it the ideal city run-a-bout. Starting at Rs 5.54 lakh, it offers you ample room on board for five adults, a decent boot for a weekend getaway, high ground clearance to take on a beaten trail and a neat infotainment system.