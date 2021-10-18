STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tata Motors launches sub-compact SUV 'Punch' at starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh

Built on the company's Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture, Punch would sit below Nexon in the company's product line-up.

Punch is the third car from Tata Motors to receive top crash test rating after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018.

Punch is the third car from Tata Motors to receive top crash test rating after Altroz in January 2020 and Nexon in December 2018. (Photo | Tata Motors)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Motors on Monday, October 18, 2021, launched its latest offering in its ‘New Forever’ range of SUVs, Tata Punch, at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh. The top-end manual variant is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh.

Built on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture, the PUNCH will be available both in Manual (MT) and Automatic (AMT) transmission options, in 4 distinct personas with - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative, to cater to the varied lifestyle of its customers.

According to Tata Motors, Punch gives an ARAI certified fuel efficiency of 18.97 kmpl on MT and 18.82 kmpl on AMT.

Punch will come powered with only a petrol engine- a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 86 PS and a peak torque of 113 Nm. This is the same engine that powers Tata Nexon. However, Punch is not offered in diesel option.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said: “With PUNCH, we have created an entirely new category altogether to address a growing need for small-in-size cars with a true SUV character. Designed under Impact 2.0 design language, the PUNCH is a stunning, bold SUV. Its tall stance, high ground clearance and commanding driving position provide an exhilarating driving experience even while navigating all the unexpected challenges that Indian roads throw in one’s way."

He added, "Even ahead of its launch, the PUNCH has already got off to a great start by bagging the GNCAP 5-star rating for safety. 

We are extremely confident that with the kind of differentiation, the feature package and the absolute safety the PUNCH has to offer, it will definitely make its mark in the dynamic Indian car market in the days to come.”

