Land Rover Defender: The 007 connect

The Land Rover Defender Bond Edition celebrates the vehicle’s role in the 25th James Bond film No Time To Die

Published: 17th September 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

The Land Rover Defender plays quite the role in the upcoming James Bond flick and to celebrate this alliance, the British company has come out with an exclusive ‘Bond Edition’ that definitely turns up the heat by more than a couple notches.

Created by the Special Vehicles Operations wing of Land Rover, the Bond Edition Defender is available in both 90 and 110 variants and comes finished in a stealthy black theme that is inspired by the movie. Bespoke touches include the illuminated Defender 007 tread plates, a specially-developed touchscreen start up animation, Satin Dark Grey wheels, signature Xenon Blue front brake callipers and a ‘Defender 007’ rear badge. 

Only 300 buyers from around the world will be able to get their hands on one of these bespoke machines, which incidentally comes with a 5.0-litre, supercharged V8 engine that delivers 625 Nm of torque and a solid 386kW of peak power. This beast can go from 0-100km/h in just 5.2 seconds and has been tuned to deal with this increase in power with a finely tuned suspension.

Undoubtedly, this is the most dynamic Defender yet and it also gets a sports tuned 8-speed transmission, bespoke spring and damper plates as well as an electronic active rear differential.  A vehicle that is well suited for the high-action world of James Bond definitely needs all this and Land Rover hasn’t disappointed in ensuring that the Defender 007 lives up to the hype and brings a dose of the reel world to the real world!

