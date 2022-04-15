Citroen C3 coming soon!

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citroen made a big announcement two years ago when they said that they were setting up shop in India and plan to launch five new products within the next couple of years.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:53 AM

The Citroen C3 is a cute-looking machine that carries the same stylish lines seen on C5 AirCross.

By Praveen Raja 
Express News Service

Citroen made a big announcement two years ago when they said that they were setting up shop in India and plan to launch five new products within the next couple of years. This was followed up by the launch of the C5 Aircross SUV. Next up from Citroen will be the C3.

The Citroen C3 is a cute-looking machine that carries the same stylish lines seen on C5 AirCross—albeit in more compact packaging. The C3 is expected to come with a 1.2 litre petrol engine and we expect Citroen to offer it with a choice of manual and automatic transmission options. 

The C3 is expected to set the benchmark in ride quality and features on board. Set to make its Indian debut in June, the Citroen C3 will most likely be in the Rs 5.5 to Rs 7 lakh range. 

It will be their second product for the market. This will make Citroen a mass market brand and with that comes the responsibility of having a wide dealer network and service network to cater to more customers. If that is managed, the C3 has all the right ingredients to be a winner!

